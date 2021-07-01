Smart Watch Application Concept

Hello there 👋🏼

We created this connected watch app as part of an educational project. The challenge was to modernize and design the app linked to the Tambour Horizon watch from Louis Vuitton. We chose to make the app highly intuitive and use a lot of feedback in the interactions to provide an emotional and reliable experience for the user. For this connected watch, the target is very attentive to style and sophistication so we strategically offer a lot of customization for the watch settings and display in order to make it a more personal and distinctive object.

