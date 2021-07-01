Jenny Lezan

Sweet Treats Version 2 Seamless Repeat

Jenny Lezan
Jenny Lezan
  • Save
Sweet Treats Version 2 Seamless Repeat surface pattern design illustration product design graphic design design
Download color palette

A fun summery seamless repeat pattern featuring kawaii inspired illustrations that I completed for the project that goes along with my most recent skillshare class - Learn to Design a Half Drop and Rectangle Full Drop Repeat in Affinity Designer on your iPad. These were designed on the iPad in Affinity Designer. You can check out the class here: https://skl.sh/35HkqpP

Jenny Lezan
Jenny Lezan

More by Jenny Lezan

View profile
    • Like