Logo for a law firm.

Logo for a law firm. auto car logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
A laconic font logo in a business style looks spectacular and stylish on a minimalist branded corporate car.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
