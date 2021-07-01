William Beaudoin

Daily UI #093 - Splash screen

Daily UI #093 - Splash screen app design daily ui dailyui 100daychallenge ui
Day 93

Simpler the better, I feel like splash screens are always a huge part of the look and feel in the app.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Designer UI/UX. Living to create experiences

