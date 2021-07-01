Jenny Lezan

Summer Kawaii Inspired Sweet Treats Print

Summer Kawaii Inspired Sweet Treats Print
A fun set of summery kawaii inspired illustrations that I completed for the project that goes along with my most recent skillshare class and turned into kiss cut stickers and prints for my Etsy shop - you can grab them here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/694487452/summer-sweet-treats-mini-sticker-sheet?ref=shop_home_active_1

