Marina Kraus

Newsletter Sign Up

Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus
  • Save
Newsletter Sign Up newsletter ui design
Download color palette

A plattform for healthy food wants to engage more users to sign up for their newsletter. I designed a landing page with the possibility to sign up and to learn more about the recipes they are sharing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus

More by Marina Kraus

View profile
    • Like