New skillshare class - Learn to Design a Half Drop and Rectangle

This month, I wanted to build off of last month’s class and keep exploring our creative skills in Surface Pattern Design. Last month we worked on learning how to build 4 different repeat styles in Affinity Designer for the desktop. This month, we are going to learn some similar concepts, but how to do them in the Affinity Designer app on the iPad. I wanted to share this process on the iPad as the interface is quite a bit different than the desktop interface.

I know how important it is for those of you who work on the go to be able to utilize the iPad in your work process and it always helps to keep things streamlined if you can work in the same software, but in different environments like desktop vs. iPad.

You can check it out here: https://skl.sh/35HkqpP