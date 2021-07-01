Jay

Peak Flower

Peak Flower brand branding amazonjay design logo logo design art acrylic flower peak
Peak Flower brand branding amazonjay design logo logo design art acrylic flower peak
Logo design for a client selling wonderful acrylic paint sets where the name of the Brand represents a unique flower which grow on the high peak of the Carpathian mountain.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
