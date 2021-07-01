Beardo Group

Squanch Games Promotional Website

wordpress web design web illustration ux ui branding typography design graphic design
Squanch Games is a growing game development studio Co-Founded by Rick & Morty Creator, Justin Roiland. Squanch needed a reimagined website that would elevate their perceived value in the game development community as well as for potential investors. The new website is centered around their flagship game, Trover Saves the Universe, and utilizes an active blog & newsletter to engage fans of their games.

See the live site at www.squanchgames.com

