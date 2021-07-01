Squanch Games Promotional Website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Squanch Games is a growing game development studio Co-Founded by Rick & Morty Creator, Justin Roiland. Squanch needed a reimagined website that would elevate their perceived value in the game development community as well as for potential investors. The new website is centered around their flagship game, Trover Saves the Universe, and utilizes an active blog & newsletter to engage fans of their games.
See the live site at www.squanchgames.com