Revestianie Orange

Character Design Pt.1 (Base)

Revestianie Orange
Revestianie Orange
  • Save
Character Design Pt.1 (Base) character design romel ragnarokm illustration philippines graphic cebu
Download color palette

A self character design I made for the game I am playing right now @Ragnarok M

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Revestianie Orange
Revestianie Orange

More by Revestianie Orange

View profile
    • Like