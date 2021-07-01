Sarah Lloyd

Vinyl Story Opening Spread

Sarah Lloyd
Sarah Lloyd
Hire Me
  • Save
Vinyl Story Opening Spread spread magazine indesign design
Download color palette

Opening spread for a magazine article about the vinyl industry. Illustrations and layout by me, story is not mine.

vinyl-reformat.pdf
3 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sarah Lloyd
Sarah Lloyd
Designing and coding my way to my dream career.
Hire Me

More by Sarah Lloyd

View profile
    • Like