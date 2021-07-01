Michael Perez-Gelinas

Travel App

Michael Perez-Gelinas
Michael Perez-Gelinas
  • Save
Travel App icon ux branding ui design
Download color palette

Little daily UI exploration of a travel app

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Michael Perez-Gelinas
Michael Perez-Gelinas

More by Michael Perez-Gelinas

View profile
    • Like