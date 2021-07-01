Astir Cannabis Co.

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Flat color variation. Logo development for a holding company with a portfolio of high-end cannabis brands.
We also did the naming which is a neologism that comes from Asterion. Asterion was many things... among them the God of Cannabis. Asterion is also what the ancient Greeks called the cannabis plant when it was an offering to Hera.