Astir Cannabis Co. cannabis branding cbd cannabis logo design creative direction branding
Flat color variation. Logo development for a holding company with a portfolio of high-end cannabis brands.

We also did the naming which is a neologism that comes from Asterion. Asterion was many things... among them the God of Cannabis. Asterion is also what the ancient Greeks called the cannabis plant when it was an offering to Hera.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
