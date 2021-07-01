kirk visola

Black Girl Magic

kirk visola
kirk visola
Hire Me
  • Save
Black Girl Magic sketch design hand done illustration
Black Girl Magic sketch design hand done illustration
Download color palette
  1. mom.png
  2. BGM Sketch.png

Just an idea that I had while on a ZOOM call from a crude sketch. Thought I would bring it to light because it kind of reminded me of my mom.

I don't illustrate like this normally in Photoshop, but thought I would try. It's pretty fun.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
kirk visola
kirk visola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by kirk visola

View profile
    • Like