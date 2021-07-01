Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine

Astir Cannabis Co.

Harrison Croft
UnitOneNine
Harrison Croft for UnitOneNine
Hire Us
  • Save
Astir Cannabis Co. cannabis branding cbd cannabis logo design logo agency creative direction brand identity design branding
Download color palette

The champagne of cannabis brands. Logo development for a holding company with a portfolio of high-end cannabis brands.

We also did the naming which is a neologism that comes from Asterion. Asterion was many things... among them the God of Cannabis. Asterion, meaning "little star" is also what the ancient Greeks called the cannabis plant because of the shape of the leaves. It grew along river banks and was enjoyed as an offering to Hera.

UnitOneNine
UnitOneNine
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UnitOneNine

View profile
    • Like