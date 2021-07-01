Adventure Travel Website UI Design

Hi Guys,

This is a design for a tourism service. The background was chosen according to them and the color overlay is applied to make the text more prominent.

The text is following a proper visual hierarchy. Some cold colors were chosen as this web design is for Iceland tourism.

Finally, there are a primary and a secondary call to action at the bottom.

Hit like if you like my work and you are welcome to my inbox if you have any queries and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you. :)