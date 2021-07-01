ChatApp Landing Page Modern UI Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys,
This UI design is for chatapp. I kept in mind as a website for chatapp needs color and design which represent connection, collaboration, and teamwork.
So everything should feel connected to each other. Every section will take your eyes to a smooth ride of visual hierarchy.
The color palette, fonts, and image are carefully selected based on the look and feel of the project.
Hit like if you like my work and you are welcome to my inbox if you have any queries and don't forget to follow me.
Thank you. :)