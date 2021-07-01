Ashlee Mak

MAKANNASI (Eat Rice) Vaccination Illustration

MAKAN NASI is EAT RICE, it's a play on words from the word VAKSINASI which means Vaccination.
The meaning of the board is "I can only eat rice"

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
