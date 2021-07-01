Julia

Gradient inspiration app

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Gradient inspiration app uidesign interface ui ux ux ui gradient homepage app designs user interface design user interface minimal design app design mesh gradient app gradients social media app ui design
Download color palette

In the last days, I created a few smooth mesh gradients with the Figma mesh gradient Plugin. It is an easy way to create smooth, minimal gradients.

I hope you like the listing and detail page!
Do you have any suggestions? Write me. :)

Julia
Julia
Thanks for watching my digital design stuff

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like