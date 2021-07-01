Matt Blackman

Summer Heat

Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman
  • Save
Summer Heat illustration vector design
Download color palette

Summers are becoming unbearable in parts of the US. I wanted to capture how heat is exploding to dangerous levels. This was created for a challenge on a Discord server. Created in Affinity Designer.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman

More by Matt Blackman

View profile
    • Like