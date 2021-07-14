AGS Logistics :: Homepage

Jacob Ziech
Our client, who had been in the freight industry for 60 years, was seeking a website that would capture the attention of potential customers and educate them about the company’s services.

We leveraged overlapping rectangular elements and simple, clear type styles to create an aesthetically pleasing, informative digital experience that is geared toward generating new customer leads.

