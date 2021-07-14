AGS Logistics :: Homepage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Our client, who had been in the freight industry for 60 years, was seeking a website that would capture the attention of potential customers and educate them about the company’s services.
We leveraged overlapping rectangular elements and simple, clear type styles to create an aesthetically pleasing, informative digital experience that is geared toward generating new customer leads.
