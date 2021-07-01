Jay

EcoEmu

Jay
Jay
Hire Me
  • Save
EcoEmu green bird amazonjay brand branding logo emu eco
Download color palette

Logo design (and packaging design but I'll post this on another shot) for a Brand selling eco-friendly and plastic-free glass food containers with bamboo lids for various uses in kitchen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Jay
Jay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jay

View profile
    • Like