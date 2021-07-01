Cupcake version blanc

DarkLight

Jour #18
Hello à tous ! le défi du jour est cupcake, j'ai choisi de faire un cupcake tout simplement xD et il s'appellera Betty's Bakery #dailylogochallenge #illustrator #Adobe #design #logo #day18 #dailylogo

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
