8M - Lettering

8M - Lettering typography letters 8m illustration graphic design drawing lettering
Lettering to celebrate women in the Tech industry.

Project for Wizeline's Women in Leadership program.
Illustrations by my peer @Chisaetanaka

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
