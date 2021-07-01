Onboarding | DailyUI 023

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey! How's your day going? Today we had to make something related to 'onboarding'. I did like the first screens you see when you star an app, in this case a crypto buying app. Buttons show different phrases that make the user feel the experience more personal. It's just 4 screens with the 4 messages and a skip button at the top. What do you think about it? #DailyUI