Jorge Sales

Onboarding | DailyUI 023

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
  • Save
Onboarding | DailyUI 023 on boarding experience buttons signup screens onboarding challenge dailyui graphic design branding ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey! How's your day going? Today we had to make something related to 'onboarding'. I did like the first screens you see when you star an app, in this case a crypto buying app. Buttons show different phrases that make the user feel the experience more personal. It's just 4 screens with the 4 messages and a skip button at the top. What do you think about it? #DailyUI

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

More by Jorge Sales

View profile
    • Like