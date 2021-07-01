Heather Strycharz

ZSuite Technologies Website wordpress banking financial fintech responsive design website web design
  1. ZSuite-2.png
  2. ZSuite-6.png
  3. ZSuite-4.png

Love Local Design provided design and development services for the relaunch of the website for ZSuite Technologies, a fintech (financial technology) company offering sub-accounting solutions for financial institutions, law firms, property managers, and other businesses.

The new site serves as the company’s primary marketing tool, targeting executives at banks and credit unions, and provides a unique solution for growing financial institutions’ businesses by providing licenses to white-label products.

Live site: https://www.zsuitetech.com

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
