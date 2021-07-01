Jesús Llancare

Glass Morphism Card

Jesús Llancare
Jesús Llancare
  • Save
Glass Morphism Card graphic design photoshop art card design glass morphism
Download color palette

Made in Photoshop.
If you like my work, you can see my others portfolios on Behance or Instagram.
Thanks for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Jesús Llancare
Jesús Llancare

More by Jesús Llancare

View profile
    • Like