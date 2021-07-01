Nihongonomori - 日本語の森 (Learning Advance Japanese mobile app)

"Nihongonomori - 日本語の森" is an application that allows you to study Japanese in Japanese. You can watch Japanese lesson videos anytime, anywhere.

* You can watch all videos for 980 yen a month.

* With this one app, you can study all the kanji, character vocabulary, grammar, reading comprehension, and listening comprehension required to pass the JLPT.

* You can take quizzes and mock exams as well as class videos.

* The teacher is Japanese. Let's enjoy studying Japanese!

Here is a link of this app:

iOs: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nihongonomori-%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E8%AA%9E%E3%81%AE%E6%A3%AE/id1542940653

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nihongonomori.app&hl=en&gl=US