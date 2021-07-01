Peter Osmenda

Trip Planning App Concept

I'm back to planning trips and still haven't found a definitive tool for the job. Trip planning and creating itineraries are these interesting workflows that combine the functionality of maps and calendars. This concept explores exactly that, it's an all-in-one collaborative trip planning workspace that turns into a shareable itinerary. Looking forward to sharing a few more screens from this exploration.

Product Designer, explorer, and listener in a noisy world.
