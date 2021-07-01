Heather Strycharz

Hep C Training App

Heather Strycharz
Heather Strycharz
Hire Me
  • Save
Hep C Training App education medical mobile app
Hep C Training App education medical mobile app
Hep C Training App education medical mobile app
Download color palette
  1. HCV-3.png
  2. HCV-4.png
  3. HCV-5.png

This mobile app has been designed to inform about the clinical condition of Hepatitis C and to foster more efficient conversations between patients and health care providers. Educational materials are broken up into five sections and follow a typical patient care experience for Hepatitis C, from diagnosis through treatment and though until after is completed. The materials are presented as a series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) with Answers, where app users are given a quiz and a progress bar tracks user progress through each step.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Heather Strycharz
Heather Strycharz
ux/ui designer and front-end developer
Hire Me

More by Heather Strycharz

View profile
    • Like