Hep C Training App

This mobile app has been designed to inform about the clinical condition of Hepatitis C and to foster more efficient conversations between patients and health care providers. Educational materials are broken up into five sections and follow a typical patient care experience for Hepatitis C, from diagnosis through treatment and though until after is completed. The materials are presented as a series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) with Answers, where app users are given a quiz and a progress bar tracks user progress through each step.