Design Exercise - Landing Page

Design Exercise - Landing Page google challenge ui interface color landing page
I did this exercise to practice.

It was a redesign of a Google landing page for one of their services. I wanted to see how I could play with an established branding to give a different vibe yet part of the same label.

The idea was to create an animation in the header to display different questions. What do you think?

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
