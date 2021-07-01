Satyajeet Mohanty

Fintech App Animated Landing Page - Hero Section

Satyajeet Mohanty
Satyajeet Mohanty
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi, hope you are doing well! Here's an animated concept of the hero section of a Fintech app landing page. Do let me know your thoughts and feedback in the comments :)

Satyajeet Mohanty
Satyajeet Mohanty
driven by curiosity.

More by Satyajeet Mohanty

View profile
    • Like