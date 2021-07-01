Amanda Ström

LOVE BOMB Double IPA

LOVE BOMB Double IPA logo blue 2d illustrator halftone craft beer beer can packaging beer branding retro vector colorful illustration
Packaging design for Girl Culture Brewing Co's LOVE BOMB Double IPA. LOVE BOMB is a big explosion of hoppy love that will knock you off your feet! Fantastic. And a bit dangerous!

