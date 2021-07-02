Dorota Pęczek
New Horizon - Landing page

New Horizon - Landing page investment rich abstract navy blue minimal home page landing page finance business icon design website
Landing page for a new, London based, financial advisory for affluent clients. Vertical scroll takes users form section to section. Minimalistic layout and strong colors are the way to roll!

