Verónica Aguilar

Style Guide - Mobile App

Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar
  • Save
Style Guide - Mobile App iconography color typography guidelines style guides ux product design components ui interface
Download color palette

Style guides for an insurance mobile app.
These pages were part of the documentation around the visual qualities of the application and UI components.

Project for Wizeline Design Team

Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar

More by Verónica Aguilar

View profile
    • Like