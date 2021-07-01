Peltone

Wild Wild East - craft beer label

Wild Wild East - craft beer label wild ale lambic wild beer brewery beer label wine vector typography illustration design skull wild west craft beer craft beer branding label
We had the pleasure of preparing beer label for craft beer company. The design of label related to brewery identification and shows premium beer series from Wild East Brewery . How do you like it?
