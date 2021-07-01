designing_palace

Gold Business Zenon

designing_palace
designing_palace
  • Save
Gold Business Zenon gold digital art graphic design flat design elegant dribbble dashboard concept business brand design vector artwork creative illustration brand identity logo adobe abstract 2d design
Download color palette

Creative, unique and elegant Gold ZENON Logo Design for business and brand identity.
For Business enquiries contact at :
Instagram : Logo.designer_mania
Gmail : hamzailyas308@gmail.com

designing_palace
designing_palace

More by designing_palace

View profile
    • Like