Health monitoring app "Valeo"

Health monitoring app "Valeo"
Valeo allows you to monitor your health. The application does not just store information about a person, but also analyzes the data and reminds you about the need to visit a doctor or take medicines and vitamins. All information about visits to the doctors, tests, and health indicators are stored in the user's personal account.

