Fashion Store Page UI Web Design

Hi Guys,
This is a fashion store UX/UI design. It was designed keeping in mind some modern and fresh color combo.

The Text follows a visual hierarchy which leads to a call to action.

A modern split-screen effect was chosen for this.

Hit like if you like my work and you are welcome to my inbox if you have any queries and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you. :)

