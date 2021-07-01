Barnee_
New Design System

Barnee_ for Spin
New Design System
Hello Everyone!

I’m very excited to showcase a first glimpse of a collaborative effort in creating Spin’s Design System. This simplistic and minimal ecosystem has been created for ease of use and scalability, and to aid with consistency across our web + mobile digital products.

I hope you enjoy!

My Responsibilities
• Collaborative design effort with fellow designer Kathrine
• Visual/UI, Layout

Tools used
• Figma

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
