Minh Ngo

Nihongonomori - 日本語の森 (Advance Japanese for Japanese speaker)

Minh Ngo
Minh Ngo
  • Save
Nihongonomori - 日本語の森 (Advance Japanese for Japanese speaker) website branding japanese illustration ui ux design
Download color palette

"Nihongonomori" provides fun and easy-to-understand lessons to people all over the world who want to learn Japanese, and provides a place for people like me who have a desire to contribute to the world through Japanese language education. To do.
We aim to be a platform where Japanese learners, aspiring teachers, and all Japanese lovers from all over the world can gather.
If "Nihongonomori" becomes a service that enriches your life as much as possible, I would be more than happy. ( From Project's Director Yuka Murakami ).

Here is link the website:
https://nihongonomori.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Minh Ngo
Minh Ngo

More by Minh Ngo

View profile
    • Like