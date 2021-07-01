Nihongonomori - 日本語の森 (Advance Japanese for Japanese speaker)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Nihongonomori" provides fun and easy-to-understand lessons to people all over the world who want to learn Japanese, and provides a place for people like me who have a desire to contribute to the world through Japanese language education. To do.
We aim to be a platform where Japanese learners, aspiring teachers, and all Japanese lovers from all over the world can gather.
If "Nihongonomori" becomes a service that enriches your life as much as possible, I would be more than happy. ( From Project's Director Yuka Murakami ).
Here is link the website:
https://nihongonomori.com/