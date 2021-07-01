Nihongonomori - 日本語の森 (Advance Japanese for Japanese speaker)

"Nihongonomori" provides fun and easy-to-understand lessons to people all over the world who want to learn Japanese, and provides a place for people like me who have a desire to contribute to the world through Japanese language education. To do.

We aim to be a platform where Japanese learners, aspiring teachers, and all Japanese lovers from all over the world can gather.

If "Nihongonomori" becomes a service that enriches your life as much as possible, I would be more than happy. ( From Project's Director Yuka Murakami ).

Here is link the website:

https://nihongonomori.com/