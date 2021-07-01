Kef_Designs

Error 404 Page- Lost In Space

Kef_Designs
Kef_Designs
  • Save
Error 404 Page- Lost In Space web landing page website vector ux ui branding design artist illustration
Download color palette

Hello!
I designed this 404 "lost in space" page. Through this project, I learnt the importance of 404 pages. I realized how well they should be connected and integrated with the website in terms of typography, colors and UI. It should feel like a part of the website apart from giving the user an engaging error message and keeping them informed.

If you want to show some love, Press (L). ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝
Cheers!

You want to work with me or just say hello?
aaziz985@gmail.com 👈
Happy designing! :))

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Kef_Designs
Kef_Designs

More by Kef_Designs

View profile
    • Like