Error 404 Page- Lost In Space

I designed this 404 "lost in space" page. Through this project, I learnt the importance of 404 pages. I realized how well they should be connected and integrated with the website in terms of typography, colors and UI. It should feel like a part of the website apart from giving the user an engaging error message and keeping them informed.

