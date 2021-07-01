Metin Seven

No more 3D donuts! 🍩😠

"Quit making those 3D donuts, damnit!" 😠 😁

Based on a concept by Leonard Furuberg.

🎨 https://metinseven.nl

#donut #3d #macho #magicacsg #character #design #characterdesign #cartoon

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
