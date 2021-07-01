Key Visual Campaign. Club LA NACION.

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Virtual Credential Campaign
Club La Nation is the service company of the newspaper La Nación, one of the most important in Argentina.
They called us to develop a 360 campaign for the launch of their digital credential. The challenge involved communicating a change in culture and functionalities in the On-line and Off-line scene to invite and inform about the new proposed benefits and uses.
The project was proposed to highlight the digital aspects of a credential through elements encoded with the global identity of the company and linked to an imaginary UI and UX universe. The result was a 360 action of great media impact and strong personality.
-
Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120416459/Virtual-Credential-Campaign-Club-La-Nacion