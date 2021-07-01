h3l Branding Agency

Virtual Credential Campaign. Club LA NACION.

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual Credential Campaign. Club LA NACION. club app geometry contemporary gradient socialmedia graphic design design conceptual advertising techno modern uxdesign uidesign colorfull smart digital
Download color palette

Virtual Credential Campaign

Club La Nation is the service company of the newspaper La Nación, one of the most important in Argentina.
They called us to develop a 360 campaign for the launch of their digital credential. The challenge involved communicating a change in culture and functionalities in the On-line and Off-line scene to invite and inform about the new proposed benefits and uses.
The project was proposed to highlight the digital aspects of a credential through elements encoded with the global identity of the company and linked to an imaginary UI and UX universe. The result was a 360 action of great media impact and strong personality.
-
Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120416459/Virtual-Credential-Campaign-Club-La-Nacion

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by h3l Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like