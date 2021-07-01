Siddhant Siddharth

Account Settings Page Design

Siddhant Siddharth
Siddhant Siddharth
  • Save
Account Settings Page Design dribbblers web design glassmorphism uidesign ui minimal design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed this settings page as part of DailyUI challenge.
Let me know you feedback :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Siddhant Siddharth
Siddhant Siddharth

More by Siddhant Siddharth

View profile
    • Like