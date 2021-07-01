Margot Bloomstein wrote a wonderful book on content strategy titled Content Strategy at Work. This is yet another seminal book on content strategy. For anyone new to the subject, I recommend reading this book to become familiar with message architecture, content audits, editorial strategy, voice, and governance, content models, and implementing content strategy for SEO and social media.

So let’s say you’re doing a redesign. You’re just refreshing the look and feel, right? NOPE. You need a content strategy that includes message architecture and editorial style guidelines. To differentiate yourself, you want to look and sound different.

Margot Bloomstein is the principal of Appropriate, Inc., a brand and content strategy consultancy based in Boston. For more than a decade, she's worked with retailers, universities, and other organizations to create brand-appropriate user experiences that engage their target audiences and project key messages with consistency and clarity through both traditional and social media.

Margot is well known for her writings:

Trustworthy: How the Smartest Brands Beat Cynicism and Bridge the Trust Gap (2021).

Content Strategy at Work: Real-world Stories to Strengthen Every Interactive Project (2012).