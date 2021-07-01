DailyUI 001

this is my first #DailyUI. Give your suggestions and criticisms in the comments, press L if you like this UI design.

Tribute to Ride-hailing giant Gojek and marketplace Tokopedia, Indonesia's two biggest startups, The two ventures, to be folded into a holding company known as "GoTo," have a combined valuation of about $18 billion, which would make it the largest technology group in the Southeast Asian nation.