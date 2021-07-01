Anurag Dahal

Food delivery app homepage.

Anurag Dahal
Anurag Dahal
  • Save
Food delivery app homepage. typography design ux ui
Download color palette

Here are two screens from a recent concept app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Anurag Dahal
Anurag Dahal

More by Anurag Dahal

View profile
    • Like