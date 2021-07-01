Mental Help: Making therapy easy

Mental Help is a startup I've been working on for a few years. The idea is very simple but the problem is not.

Most Americans do not go to therapy, even when they have serious mental health issues. I believe this is largely due to the difficulty in finding a therapists. Finding someone who is open is a challenge, but so is finding someone who fits your needs and personality.

Mental Help allows anyone in the world to watch videos of therapists to find one that fits best for them. This prevents the struggle of paying for an intro to therapists you aren't that interested in once you hear their voice.

If you are interested in chatting about Mental Help, lets chat!

Shoot me an email at animo801@gmail.com